Data shows this year's Thanksgiving meal will cost more compared to last year — but there are things you can do to trim your costs.

Some of that cutting comes even before you head to the grocery store. It starts with the planning. According to a LendingTree survey, 25% of people are planning to change their menu this year, while 14% are looking to cut back on guests for their Thanksgiving feast.

One growing trend: swapping large dishes for charcuterie boards.

"Prices are just getting high everywhere," said Tijera Wright, who owns Board and Boujee.

"At first it was this fancy thing, this very bougie thing. Now it's more approachable. People are bringing it to get-togethers with their friends, whether it's Friendsgiving or Thanksgiving. It's a really nice alternative to the turkey and ham," Wright said.

Wright says charcuterie boards are more cost-effective, and you can use items you already have at home. She says a board like this will cost you less than $50.

"I don't need to go and buy some different types of nuts, like walnuts or pecans. Just use what you already have. And then also some grapes, like I already had the grapes so let me jsut use the fruit that I already have in my refrigerator," Wright said.

But if you're looking to host a traditional Thanksgiving meal, there are ways to save. Do your homework and price check at different stores, as most places are offering different deals.

This year, the average cost for a frozen turkey ranges from 79 cents to $2.50 a pound. Grocery Outlet is offering a promo: spend $50 or more and get a turkey for 29 cents a pound.

"That comes out to roughly $5 for a turkey. So you get a big size turkey for $5," said Victor Valencia.

When it comes to the sides, you can make it from scratch or buy the boxed versions.

"So, if you wanted to make your own mac and cheese. We have all the ingredients available for that, or you can buy mac and cheese for 99 cents a box. So it's basically saving time or money," said Alina Perez.

Don't forget to check out your freezer aisles if you find a deal on items like pies. Stock up and keep an extra one in the freezer for your next get-together.

But if you don't want to cook at all, there are also the pre-cooked options. Vons is offering a turkey dinner with sides, or a ham dinner with sides, each going for $79.99 plus tax.

Whichever way you go, experts say don't wait until the last minute to cash in on these deals.

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