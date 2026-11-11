RV Thanksgiving: How families are saving money by taking their holiday celebrations on the road

As the cost of holiday travel goes up, more and more families are moving their celebrations on the road — and finding ways to save money while they do it.

Clint Bell, owner of the San Diego Metro KOA Resort, says he's noticed a jump in reservations over the holidays as more people find different ways to celebrate.

"People are starting to create their holidays around their camping trip. It's no longer Thanksgiving in the dining room with all of the accouterments," Bell said.

According to the RV Industry Association's latest survey, 11.4 million Americans plan to go RVing over Thanksgiving. Of those asked, 63% cite affordability as a reason for choosing RV.

The savings can add up quickly compared to a traditional hotel stay.

"When you factor that an average hotel, depending on what level of quality that you are interested in, your average hotel is going to be $250 per night on the way up. Average campsite costs are going to be anywhere between $59 and probably $89 to $99," Bell said.

While some campgrounds may charge extra for amenities like Wi-Fi, access to swimming pools or recreational activities, travelers avoid the resort-style fees and occupancy taxes common at hotels.

There's also the cost of fuel, which depends on mileage and vehicle size. That can run anywhere from $60 to more than $150 per day.

But with an RV, you'll have a kitchen at your fingertips, which means you can save on dining out by making meals from your campsite.

When it comes to buying an RV, according to ZoomersRV.com, a small travel trailer starts at $10,000, and a luxury motorhome will cost more than $300,000.

If you're not ready for that type of financial commitment, Bell suggests looking at renting an RV. Outdoorsy RV Rentals lists costs from $100 to $450 a night depending on the type of vehicle, the season and the location.

Another travel plus: with an RV, families can take their pets with them.

"We love being together, it also allows us to take our dogs, which are a big part of our life," Bell said.

For many families, Bell says, the shift is about the time together.

"It's the same people but in a different setting and it's awesome you know time spent around the campfire is never wasted," Bell said.

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