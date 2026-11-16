Planning international holiday travel? Here's how to get your passport ready and save yourself some money

Before you pack your bags and head to the airport for your next international trip, there are things you need to think about before you leave — which can also save you some money.

A recent survey shows 44% of Americans had planned to travel outside the U.S. this year, up from 41% in 2025.

Paloma Chacon with the State Department says travelers need to do some homework before booking flights.

"Ensure that that passport is totally up to date and valid before they travel," Chacon said.

Many countries require that you still have six months left on your passport before it expires if you are traveling, or you may be kept from boarding your flight.

If your passport isn't valid, you have a couple of options.

You can renew online if you meet certain requirements, including being 25 years or older, if your passport was valid for 10 years, if you aren't changing your name, sex, or other personal information, and if you have your current passport in hand.

Or you can mail in a renewal, which can take anywhere from 4 to 6 weeks to process.

As far as costs, both options will cost you $130 for a passport book, $30 for a passport card, or $160 for both.

Next year, Chacon says U.S. passport applications will be entirely online on America.gov, using a secure site with identity verification.

"That means you'll be able to take your passport photo from your cell phone and you'll even be able to track your passport application and see how long it's taking to process," Chacon said.

This would cut down on consumer costs from needing to purchase a passport photo, which can run anywhere from $7 to $20. It will also eliminate other fees, such as acceptance facility fees, which are added when an application is done at a specific location like the post office or library.

If you are traveling overseas, Chacon also recommends signing up for the State Department's free STEP program, which allows travelers to register their trip details with the nearest U.S. embassy in case of an emergency.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

