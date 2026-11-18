Getting the perfect gift takes a lot of thought and planning. Now there's a new twist to gift-giving, and it involves the stock market.

While the concept of gifting stocks isn't new, Emil Juboori and Anthony Correia believe their business, BeeStow, is one of a kind. Their purpose is to make buying stocks easier for those who may not have a lot of experience with the stock market. Using the website also eliminates the need for customers to have a brokerage account.

"We came up with an idea of a simple way to gift stock by sending it via text, email, or you could print out a QR code into a birthday card," Juboori said.

Here's how it works: You start by logging onto their website, BEESTOW.COM, and you pick from the list of stocks BeeStow has purchased.

"We're essentially selling vouchers for that to be claimed at a later date," Correia said.

The list includes companies like Disney, Tesla, SpaceX, and Coca-Cola. You pick the dollar amount you want to give. Once the gift recipient claims the gift, they log into the platform. BeeStow charges roughly 3 percent of the gift value.

From the BeeStow app, the gift recipient can track the gifted stock's performance in real time and can choose to redeem the gift's value when they want.

"If someone were to gift, say, a $100 gift of Disney. And Disney were to go up to 20% over the next year. And they chose to redeem, we would send them $120 either to their bank or brokerage. On the flip side of the coin, it could go down 20%, and then at which point if they chose to redeem at that point they would get that value," Correia said.

There is a trade-off. The recipient loses the individual capital gains tax treatment if the gift is held long-term on the platform and will have to declare the gift as regular income. BeeStow pays the capital gains tax and writes it off as a business expense.

The only restriction: You must be in the United States to use the website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

