A new Blue Shield of California Foundation survey found just 12% of California workers who cared for a family member in the past four years used paid family leave.

Taking care of a loved one sometimes means missing work long-term. Depending on what state you live in, there is financial help available — and it's already paid for through your paycheck. But a new study shows not everyone is using it.

It's called the Paid Family Leave program, which financially supports employees who need paid time off to care for family members. Workers pay into the system through mandatory payroll deductions.

This is different from the federal Family and Medical Leave Act, which protects your job and offers up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave.

Right now, there are 14 states plus the District of Columbia that have paid family leave. But new data shows many people aren't using this benefit.

A new survey by the Blue Shield of California Foundation shows 39% of California workers cared for a family member in the past four years. But only 12% of them used their paid family leave.

"They deserve to take it. They deserve the time off, we want people to know that they have access to this program and that they're missing out," Karen Ben-Moshe said.

While the wage replacement rate, eligibility rules, and length of leave differ by state, Ben-Moshe, who is a policy officer for the Blue Shield of California Foundation, says in California the payment is based on your salary.

"Workers with low incomes so in California that's $65,000 or lower, they can get up to 90% of their salary, and for those making over $65,000 a year, they can get 70% of their salary," Ben-Moshe said.

Ben-Moshe says in some cases individual companies will also offer additional benefits. So, it's best to check directly with your employer to see what's available.

"Your company may have additional leave that they provide, so you want to understand any additional benefits that you get through your employer," Ben-Moshe said.

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