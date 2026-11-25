Artificial intelligence is reshaping Black Friday by helping consumers find the best deals even before they head out the door, experts believe.

According to the National Retail Federation, 183 million customers are expected to shop on Black Friday, with 59% of shoppers planning to use AI to help with their holiday shopping.

Farhana Nusrat, a marketing professor at the University of San Diego, says AI can help customers tailor their shopping experience and offer gifting suggestions by asking specific questions.

"For example, asking: I have a nephew who's 16 years old, he likes gaming and basketball, and my budget is $50. Is there anything during Black Friday that would be a good fit for him and is on a good deal right now?" Nusrat said.

From there, you can get a list of items, prices, and stores that are selling the product, Nusrat said.

Shoppers can also use AI to keep track of price drops and set alerts before stock runs out.

RELATED: Holiday toy trends: What kids are really asking for this season, from squishies to Pokemon cards

But Nusrat suggests looking up the item yourself, making sure the listed price is correct and checking to see if there are any restrictions with the deal.

"Because the AI might think something is on sale on Target's website, but it's actually only in-store sales or in a specific location," Nusrat said.

Lastly, Nusrat says shoppers should avoid paying for items using AI technology.

"It's better just to find the product and go to their own website and buy that way because sometimes it's just safer that way, because the AI might not lead to the correct website, and it's still not as sophisticated as it should be for us to do that just yet," Nusrat said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

