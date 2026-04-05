Moree fire prompts evacuations in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (KGTV) - A brush fire in San Marcos lead to the evacuation of Cal State San Marcos

Evacuations have been lifted for Cal State San Marcos but evacuation warnings remain in place for E. Barham Drive to La Moree Road.

Updated evacuation zones can be seen here.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at Mission Hills High School, per San Diego Sheriff's office.

San Marcos Fire Department says that forward progress has been stopped and the fire is now 30% contained. The fire grew to about 1.93 acres. CAL Fire is assisted with ground and air support.

Smoky conditions have been reported as far as Escondido.

