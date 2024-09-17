Poll indicates tight race for San Diego's mayoral seat; 37% support Gloria, 33% voting for Turner

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new 10News-San Diego Union-Tribune poll shows a fairly tight race between San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and Larry Turner, who is challenging the incumbent.

According to the poll, 37% of those asked said they’d vote for Gloria if they were filling out their ballot right now, while 33 % said they’d vote for Turner. Meanwhile, 28% indicated they were undecided.

When asked about Gloria's job performance, 15% of respondents said they strongly approve of the job he's doing, while 40% said they somewhat approve and 16% said they somewhat disapprove. To round this question out, 17% said they strongly disapprove of Gloria's performance as mayor, while 12% reported they were unsure.

One of the questions was about whether life in San Diego has improved or not over the last four years: 49% of those asked said life in America's Finest City has gotten worse, while 33% said it has stayed about the same.



Meanwhile, 52% of the people interviewed said the biggest issue facing San Diego is the cost of living and housing, while 27% said homelessness was the city's biggest issue.

Another question pollsters posed to the respondents was about how much they worry about the cost of their own homes; 52% of those asked said they now worry more about their housing than they used to, while 34% said they worry the same amount. Only 12% of those questioned said they worry less about their housing cost.

On the topic of the city's ban on homeless encampments, 35% of those asked said they strongly support it, while only 9% strongly oppose the measure.

When asked about crime in the city, 49% of respondents said crime is a minor problem, while 33% said it's a major problem; 55% of those asked said they feel somewhat safe in the city.



A majority, 55%, of respondents said the city needs to do more to help the people and businesses flooded in January. Likewise, 63% of those asked said the city needs to do more to prepare for the next storm.

The vast majority of those asked, 76%, also said the city needs to do more to maintain roads and sidewalks.

To get the results of this poll, SurveyUSA interviewed 750 adults from the City of San Diego from Sept. 11, 2024, through Sept. 15, 2024.

