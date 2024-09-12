Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAmerica VotesSan Diego Mayoral Debate

Actions

FULL INTERVIEW: Mayoral candidate Larry Turner sits down with 10News' Kimberly Hunt ahead of debate

Larry Turner pre-debate sit down
ABC 10News
Larry Turner sits down with ABC 10News for a pre-debate interview.
Larry Turner pre-debate sit down
Posted

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Larry Turner, who is running for mayor of San Diego, joined ABC 10News anchor Kimberly Hunt for an interview ahead of his debate with Todd Gloria, the incumbent looking to retain the seat.

This interview covered a wide range of topics, including the issues that are top of mind for San Diegans. ABC 10News asked both candidates the same list of questions, with differing follow ups based on their respective answers.

WATCH: See the complete pre-debate interview with mayoral candidate Larry Turner below.

FULL INTERVIEW: Mayoral candidate Larry Turner sits down with 10News' Kimberly Hunt ahead of debate

The San Diego Mayoral Debate airs at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 on ABC 10News.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ELECTION RESOURCES

VOTER INFORMATION

WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT

Watch Weeknights

Watch Weeknights