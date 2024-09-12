SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As he vies for another term, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria joined ABC 10News senior investigator Jim Avila for an interview ahead of his debate with Larry Turner, who's challenging him for the mayoral seat.

This interview covered a wide range of topics, including the issues that are top of mind for San Diegans. ABC 10News asked both candidates the same list of questions, with differing follow ups based on their respective answers.

WATCH: See the complete pre-debate interview with San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria below.

FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Todd Gloria sits down with 10News senior investigator Jim Avila ahead of debate

The San Diego Mayoral Debate airs at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 on ABC 10News.