Biden, Jacobs hold large leads in California's 51st district, poll shows

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — President Joe Biden and Rep. Sara Jacobs are leading comfortably in their re-election bids in California’s 51st Congressional District, according to a recent SurveyUSA poll.

The 10News/Union-Tribune poll reveals that Biden leads former President Donald Trump by 21 points, with 54% of the vote. Additionally, 8% of likely voters plan to support a third-party candidate, and 2% say they will abstain from voting in the presidential race.

Among Biden supporters, 90% are firmly committed to their choice, as are 87% of Trump supporters. In contrast, 50% of voters backing a third-party candidate indicated they might change their mind.

Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-San Diego) holds a strong lead with 54% of the vote in the U.S. House of Representatives race. Her Republican challenger, El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, has 32%.

The poll also looked at the impact of Trump’s recent conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records. This has caused 4% of Biden supporters, 3% of Trump supporters, and 14% of third-party voters to reconsider their choice for president. Overall, 54% of respondents said the convictions make them more supportive of their chosen candidate.

When asked about a potential Trump trial on 2020 election interference and Biden's new restrictions on asylum-seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border, the respondents indicated those issues did not significantly influence their voting plans. 82% of those polled said the 2020 election interference trial would not affect their vote, while 14% said it potentially could, depending on the outcome.

Regarding Biden's border executive order, the poll found that 42% said the decision wouldn't change who'd they support and that they'd be more supportive of their preferred candidate. Additionally, 38% of those polled said the new border policy would not affect their voting plans.

The survey interviewed 650 adults from June 10 to June 14; 607 respondents were identified as registered voters, and 557 were deemed likely to vote in the upcoming election.

