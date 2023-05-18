Bill reintroduced by Rep. Sara Jacobs would ensure privacy on period-tracking apps

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This week, a federal court is considering a decision that could take the most commonly used abortion medication off the market.

Abortion rights advocates say that will wrongly restrict access to abortions across the country.

It's also raising concerns that the government could start tracking women online to find out if they have had or are considering an abortion. A local congress member is trying to prevent that.

Rep. Sara Jacobs has reintroduced the My Body, My Data Act, which was first introduced in 2022 after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

The bill would create a national standard for protecting reproductive and sexual health data, like information put into period and fertility tracking applications right on your cell phone.

Companies would be prohibited from selling the data, users can request data be deleted, and they could even sue if women feel the data is being misused.

Jacobs said she hopes this bill will get support from both sides since she considers it a privacy issue, but she admits she doesn’t think the speaker will be brought to a Republican-controlled house.