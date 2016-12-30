Woman sues security company, claims security guard groped her during concert

SAN DIEGO - A woman is suing a security company after she claims one of their guards touched her sexually and made rude comments during a weapons frisk at a concert.

The woman, who does not want to be identified, was attending an Alice In Chains concert at the Copley Symphony Hall when she said an Elite Show Services security guard deliberately touched her chest without consent at a security checkpoint.

“Just trying to see a concert and have a good time. Turns into being sexually harassed, touched in a way I just couldn’t imagine,” the woman told 10News.



According to the lawsuit, the woman claims the female security guard reached under her sweater and then "loudly and mockingly … announced to nearby concert-goers that [she] was not wearing a bra."



The woman looked to her fiancé for help, but she claimed the security guard laughed and said, "Oh, is that your husband? Yeah, the husbands like to watch when I do this."

“I was disgusted, humiliated. She was laughing," the woman said. "At the time I wasn’t sure what to do about it. I mean, I knew it was wrong. It’s just one of those things you think back on, and you think, what should I have done?”

The woman is looking for more than an apology, and in her lawsuit, she claims Elite Show Services failed to properly train and supervise guards.

The woman's attorney, Dan Gilleon spoke with 10News.

"I'm proud of my client for speaking out, for herself and for other women," Gilleon said. "She's letting the predators out there know there will be a steep price to pay for this kind of abuse."

10News reached out to Elite for comment on the lawsuit, but they have not responded.



Elite has come under fire recently after one of the company's security guards was caught on camera masturbating in front of fans and just feet from San Diego Chargers cheerleaders.



In that case the company issued an apology for what it called an isolated incident and fired the security guard.



The case was handed over to the City Attorney's Office for review.



