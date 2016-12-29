SAN DIEGO — San Diego police spokesperson Lt. Scott Wahl said Wednesday that the case of a San Diego Chargers security guard caught masturbating during a live NFL game between the Chargers and Oakland Raiders has been delivered to the San Diego city attorney's office for review.
"Our detective is hand walking the case down in the morning," Wahl wrote to 10News, after vacillating between reports that the case first had, then had not yet been sent. "We investigated the case as a lewd act in public."
It is not known whether charges will be brought against the guard.
Elite Security fired the security guard videotaped by a football fan in the stands while allegedly masturbating on the field of Qualcomm Stadium only feet away from Chargers cheerleaders at the Dec. 18 game.