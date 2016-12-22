Woman who taped security guard at Chargers game comes forward

The woman who took the video said she also called the San Diego Chargers multiple times, but was told no one could talk at the moment and someone would call her the next day.
She told 10News she would have rather not posted the video online, but felt her concerns were being ignored.
She posted the video because she wanted the Charger Girls protected from the people who are supposed to provide security for them.
“This to me was very much like you don’t deserve this, you’re at work doing your job," she said.
The woman made it clear - she in no way meant to embarrass the guard. She just worried that things might escalate in the future.
The woman said everyone has offered apologies, but she wants to know what they are going to do to make sure this type of incident never happens again.
Police say the security guard could face a charge of lewd acts in public.
*10News will continue to update this story as more details become available.