One in custody following North County business park shooting

CARMEL MOUNTAIN, Calif. (KGTV) - One person is injured, following a shooting in a North County business park.

San Diego Police said the shooting occurred at 15175 Innovation Drive, just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. One suspect is in custody, according to SDPD.

Police would not say whether the person in custody is believed to be directly responsible or if others were being sought. The area has been blocked off as police continue investigating.

The victim was transported to Palomar Hospital. Their status is unknown at this time.

