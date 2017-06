CARMEL MOUNTAIN RANCH, Calif. (KGTV)--San Diego Police identified Wednesday the alleged shooter in Tuesday's workplace shooting at a biotech company as 54-year-old Julio Narvaez.

Narvaez is accused of shooting a Phamatech co-worker in the head with a small caliber semi-automatic handgun and leaving him hospitalized in critical condition, Lt. Billy Hernandez said.

RELATED: 1 critically injured in head during Carmel Mountain Ranch workplace shooting

The suspect was apprehended by another employee as he was on his way to the Human Resources department, which had slammed the door in his face, and held zip-tied until police arrived on the scene, police said.

Police have not yet released the identification of the gunshot victim.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for more information as it becomes available.

Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10NewsSandy