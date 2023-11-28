You can get paid $2,000 to watch 12 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days

Planning to spend the holiday season getting cozy on the couch with some Hallmark Christmas movies? There’s a chance you can win some cash and other prizes by doing so!

Flower subscription company BloomsyBox is looking for a movie fan to watch and rate 12 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days to find the best one. In return, the company is offering $2,000 cash, plus a handful of prizes totaling $500 — like Ugg Cozy Chenille Socks, Ghirardelli Premium Hot Cocoa and a 12-month BloomsyBox flower subscription.

If chosen, you will need to rate each movie on a scale of one to 10 in a handful of categories like “Festivity Factor” (how much Christmas cheer you got from the movie), “Predictability Quotient” (how predictable the film was), “Chemistry Check” (was there on-screen chemistry with the lead characters), “Tear-Jerker Test” (did it made you cry) and “Replay Value” (would you watch it again).

You’ll also need to post your reviews on Instagram and tag @Bloomsybox.

The films you’ll be required to view include:

1. The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008)

2. Crown for Christmas (2015)

3. The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014)

4. Christmas Getaway (2017)

5. Journey Back to Christmas (2016)

6. Ghosts of Christmas Always (2022)

7. Family for Christmas (2015)

8. Christmas Under Wraps (2014)

9. Three Wise Men and a Baby (2022)

10. A Royal Christmas (2014)

11. Northpole (2014)

12. The Christmas Train (2017)

To qualify, simply head to BloomsyBox’s website and fill out a short form. Applications close on Dec. 3 at 11:59 p.m., and if chosen through a random drawing, you will be notified within five days. You will then have until Dec. 24 to watch all 12 films.

You can apply even if you don’t currently have a way to watch the movies on the Hallmark Channel, as the winner will immediately receive $60 to cover a one-year subscription to Peacock Premium, where the films are streaming.

Will you be applying to be BloomsyBox’s first Hallmark Christmas Movie Reviewer?

