Your San Diego Weather Forecast: Warm weekend before cooldown

Happy Friday San Diego!

We have had a hot and humid week, but a dry-up and cool-down are on the horizon.

We saw another day with chances for thunderstorms, and that will continue for our mountains on Saturday.

Showers could pop up in the early afternoon hours.

Temperatures in the mountains will in the low 80s.

Saturday, the coast will be in the mid to upper 70s with some patchy fog in the morning.

Inland areas will see temperatures linger in the upper 80s and low 90s with mostly sunny conditions.

Our deserts will be nearing the triple digit mark, with partly cloudy skies. A stray shower could pass through Saturday afternoon!

That tropical moisture will be leaving our forecast this weekend.

A new system will be bringing cooler weather to the county and breezy conditions to our mountains and deserts.

Our marine layer will also deepen as the tropical moisture leaves our forecast.

Friday’s Highs:

Coast: 73-78°

Inland: 86-91°

Mountains: 81-89°

Deserts: 96-101°

