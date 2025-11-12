Wednesday, November 12th Forecast: Cool down continues, rain on the way through the weekend

Happy Wednesday! We are gearing up for a long stretch of rain to hit the county from Friday to possibly early next week. On Wednesday, the cooling trend will continue on but temperatures will still be comfortable with highs in the 70s across most of the county.

The rain will start on Thursday night in some areas. By Friday, the rain is expected to be widespread, with the heaviest rain coming on Saturday in the mountains. Long-range models are showing rain trickling into early next week through at least Monday.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 67-74°

Inland: 74-80°

Mountains: 68-79°

Deserts: 84-89°

