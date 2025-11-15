Tali's Weather Forecast for Friday, Nov. 14: Wet,messy weekend begins

Happy Friday! The strong storm system we’ve been tracking all week making its way down the west coast has arrived but the worst is yet to come. Scattered showers and clouds blanketed most of Friday. However, the heaviest is set for Saturday.

We’ve seen sprinkles across the county, our coastline being the first hit by the system, where spots have seen just over a quarter of an inch of rain from today.

The Flood Watch by the National Weather Service still goes into effect late Friday night into at least Saturday evening. It covers most of our county but burn scars will be vulnerable to see some flash flooding.

With the heavy rain set for Saturday, there may be thunderstorms that could lead to flash flooding. A less intense system passes through on Monday and Tuesday and possibly another Thursday. But either may only bring a half inch of rain.

The temperatures across the county are going to take a dive with no sight of rebounding, so it’s a great weekend to stay in and bundle up. A bunch coast and inland communities well below average and below the 70 degree mark.

Mountains overnight lows are going to mainly remain in the 40s heading into next week.

Our deserts hover close to 80° but those temps will drop even more mid-week, the coolest being Tuesday.

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 64-67°

Inland: 62-67°

Mountains: 54-62°

Deserts: 69-73°

