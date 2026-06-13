Warm weekend ahead for San Diego, but watch for strong rip currents at beaches

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A classic June weather pattern is setting up across San Diego County this weekend, bringing warm inland temperatures, patchy morning marine layer clouds near the coast, and elevated surf that is creating dangerous rip current conditions at area beaches.

Low clouds and areas of patchy fog developed overnight along the coast and pushed into portions of the western valleys early Saturday morning. Forecasters expect those clouds to gradually clear by mid-morning, giving way to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain above average across much of Southern California. Coastal communities will be a few degrees warmer than normal, while the mountains and deserts continue to experience the most significant heat.

The deserts remain under a Moderate HeatRisk through at least the middle of next week. While temperatures are not expected to reach record levels, heat-related impacts are possible for people who are sensitive to hot weather, particularly during the afternoon hours.

Overnight temperatures have also been running warmer than average, especially in the mountains and deserts where some locations are seeing nighttime lows up to 15 degrees above normal.

The overall weather pattern will remain fairly steady through early next week. Coastal low clouds will continue to develop during the night and morning hours before clearing each afternoon, while inland areas stay warm.

A change arrives during the middle and latter part of next week as a trough of low pressure moves in from the Pacific. That system is expected to bring a cooling trend across the region along with a deeper marine layer, allowing clouds to spread farther inland during the overnight and morning hours.

Beach Hazards Statement Through Monday

Beachgoers should use caution this weekend as a Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect through Monday evening for San Diego and Orange County beaches.

A lingering south swell continues to produce elevated surf and strong rip currents along the coast. Surf heights will generally range from 3 to 6 feet at southwest-facing beaches, with occasional larger sets possible.

The strongest waves are expected at beaches with southern exposure, including parts of the San Diego coastline where surfers have enjoyed several days of favorable wave conditions.

While the surf is attractive for experienced surfers, swimmers should be aware of dangerous rip currents. If caught in a rip current, experts recommend staying calm and swimming parallel to shore until out of the current before heading back toward the beach. Anyone unable to escape should float, tread water, and signal for help.

Marine conditions otherwise remain relatively calm, with no hazardous boating conditions expected through at least Wednesday.

Saturday High Temperatures