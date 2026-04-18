Warm weekend ahead before cooler, breezy conditions return to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A warm and pleasant weekend is on tap across Southern California, especially inland, before a cooler and breezier pattern returns early next week with a slight chance of rain. Inland areas will see the biggest warm-up as high pressure builds over the region, pushing temperatures several degrees higher than what we’ve seen recently.

Highs will reach the upper 70s to mid 80s across inland valleys, while the deserts climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Along the coast, temperatures will stay milder in the low to mid 70s with mostly clear skies, though some patchy low clouds could develop early in the mornings.

That warming trend continues into Sunday for the mountains and deserts, but a shift begins near the coast as onshore flow returns, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and more widespread low clouds overnight into Sunday morning.

A more noticeable change arrives Monday through midweek as a low-pressure system moves into California. This will strengthen onshore flow and gradually spread cooler air inland, dropping temperatures to around 3 to 8 degrees below normal by Wednesday.

Gusty winds will also develop, especially in the mountains, deserts, and through the passes, with peak gusts Tuesday reaching 30 to 45 miles per hour and locally higher near wind-prone areas like the San Gorgonio Pass. Along with the cooler and windier conditions, there is a slight chance of light showers from Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday. Rain chances remain low, with the highest probabilities around 25 percent in Orange County and mountain areas, and closer to 10 to 15 percent for San Diego County and inland valleys. Any rainfall that does develop is expected to be light and short-lived.

By the end of the week, the broader weather pattern keeps cooler-than-average temperatures in place along with continued afternoon breezes in the mountains and deserts. The marine layer will deepen during this time, although cloud coverage may become more limited and patchy after the main system moves through. Overall, the forecast sets up a warm and comfortable weekend before a return to cooler, breezy spring conditions next week.

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 73–83°

Inland: 80–88°

Mountains: 65–80°

Deserts: 86–89°