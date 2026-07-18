Warm weather sticks around as dangerous surf and rip currents arrive at San Diego beaches

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego is in for another stretch of pleasant summer weather, with temperatures staying near or slightly above average through the start of next week. While inland communities warm up gradually, the biggest weather story will be at the coast, where a large south swell is expected to create dangerous surf and powerful rip currents beginning Sunday.

Morning low clouds and patchy fog will continue to develop along the coast each day before clearing by mid-morning, giving way to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon.

Most of the county will remain dry through Tuesday. A stray shower is possible over the highest mountain peaks during the afternoon, but the chance of thunderstorms remains very low.

If you've been tracking Tropical Storm Elida, there's good news for Southern California. The storm is expected to remain well offshore and will not bring rain or wind impacts to the region. However, it will generate a powerful south swell that will significantly increase surf along San Diego County beaches.

A High Surf Advisory goes into effect Sunday evening and continues through Tuesday. South- and southwest-facing beaches could see waves reaching 7 to 9 feet, along with dangerous rip currents and strong longshore currents. Beachgoers are urged to swim near lifeguards, use extra caution in the water, and never turn their backs on the ocean.

Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to climb a few degrees by Wednesday and Thursday, making them the warmest days of the upcoming week. Forecast models also indicate that monsoon moisture may begin returning by the middle to latter part of the week, bringing the possibility of isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms over the mountains.

For now, San Diego's forecast remains largely quiet, with comfortable summer temperatures, morning coastal clouds, and increasingly hazardous beach conditions expected to be the primary weather concern through early next week.

Sunday's forecast highs: