Warm Sunday before cooler, windy weather and midweek rain move into San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego is waking up to a beautiful Sunday morning — but don’t get too comfortable. A major shift in the weather pattern is moving in, and it’s going to change things quickly over the next few days.

Temperatures this morning are starting off mild, with downtown sitting around 62 degrees under mostly clear skies. A few high clouds are already beginning to move in ahead of an approaching system, but for now, conditions remain calm, dry, and slightly warmer than normal — especially inland.

Coastal areas will stay comfortable with a steady sea breeze, while inland valleys warm into the upper 70s to low 80s — several degrees above average for this time of year. Skies will stay mostly clear through the afternoon before clouds begin to increase overnight.

Changes begin overnight as an upper-level low drops down from the Pacific Northwest. By Monday morning, expect a deeper marine layer with low clouds pushing farther inland than we’ve seen in recent days. Temperatures will cool noticeably, and winds will begin to pick up out of the southwest, especially into the evening. While it stays dry, the overall feel will be much cooler and more unsettled.

Tuesday is the day to watch. A system moving through Southern California will bring the best chance for rain this week. Showers are expected to develop between 3 and 5 p.m. and could linger into Wednesday morning.

Rain chances will vary depending on location:



Around 50% near the LA County line

About 30% across much of San Diego County

Less than 10% in the deserts

But rain isn’t the only concern — wind will be a major factor. Gusts could reach up to 55 miles per hour through mountain passes and desert slopes Tuesday night. That could make travel dangerous, especially for high-profile vehicles in areas like the Cajon Pass and other mountain corridors.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week. Inland valleys drop into the low to mid 60s — nearly 15 degrees cooler than Sunday. Coastal areas may struggle to get out of the upper 50s to low 60s. It will remain breezy, with lingering clouds early before conditions gradually improve later in the day.

The rest of the week stays cooler than normal with continued breezy conditions, especially in the mountains and deserts. Another system could develop late in the week and bring additional rain chances into early next week, but confidence remains low at this time.

Sunday's Highs

Coast: 66–70°

Inland Valleys: 78–83°

Mountains: 65–75°

Deserts: 80–88°