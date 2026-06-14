Warm inland temperatures, beach hazards continue for San Diego County

San Diego County will stay warmer than normal inland through the first half of the week, while coastal communities continue to see patchy night and morning clouds.

The main weather impacts will be inland heat, a slightly more humid feel, and elevated surf conditions along the beaches.

Temperatures near the coast will stay only a few degrees above average. Inland valleys, mountains and deserts will continue running warmer, with highs generally 5 to 10 degrees above average through Tuesday.

Minor to moderate HeatRisk will continue for inland valleys and deserts through Wednesday. That means heat-related impacts are possible, especially for people sensitive to heat, including older adults, young children, outdoor workers and people without reliable cooling.

The marine layer will remain inconsistent at times. Some neighborhoods will wake up to gray skies, while others may start the day clear. Low clouds are expected to spread into coastal areas and portions of the western valleys overnight and during the morning before clearing back toward the beaches.

There will also be a slightly more humid feel than usual for this time of year because of mid-level moisture over Southern California.

A Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect through Friday evening for San Diego and Orange County coastal areas. Beachgoers should watch for elevated surf, strong rip currents and rough conditions near the shoreline. Swimmers are urged to stay near lifeguards and avoid turning their backs to the water.

A pattern change arrives later in the week. Low pressure moving in from the Pacific will bring a cooling trend beginning around midweek. By Friday into next weekend, a stronger trough will help deepen the marine layer and send low clouds farther inland overnight and into the morning.

By next weekend, temperatures could fall to near average or slightly below average, with some areas running a few to as much as 10 degrees below normal.

Forecast high temperature ranges

Coast: 68°–75°

Inland valleys: 82°–92°

Mountains: 75°–88°

Deserts: 102°–112°