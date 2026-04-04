Warm, dry weekend across San Diego before possible rain returns next week

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A warm and quiet stretch of weather is settling in across San Diego County this weekend, with clear skies, gusty offshore winds early, and temperatures running well above normal.

A live look across downtown San Diego this morning shows mostly clear conditions, with only a few patches of low clouds brushing parts of Orange County. Satellite and radar confirm a calm pattern—no storms, no rain—just high clouds and sunshine dominating the region.

The warm-up is being driven by high pressure building over the West, combined with weak Santa Ana winds. Those northeast winds are gusting between 25 to 40 miles per hour through passes and canyons early Saturday, but are expected to weaken later in the day.

Temperatures are climbing significantly, especially west of the mountains, where highs will run about 10 to 15 degrees above normal. Inland valleys and parts of Orange County even have about a 30% chance of reaching 90 degrees.

Heading into Sunday, a shift begins. Onshore flow returns, bringing back the marine layer. That means more low clouds and fog along the coast, possibly pushing inland into the valleys by Sunday morning. Coastal areas will cool slightly, while inland locations may continue to warm.

Early next week stays relatively stable, with minor day-to-day changes. Temperatures will remain about 5 to 10 degrees above average, with night and morning low clouds becoming more consistent west of the mountains.

By mid to late week, attention turns to a developing storm system approaching the West Coast. While there’s still uncertainty in timing, there is a growing chance of rain between Thursday and Friday. Current projections show about a 15% to 30% chance of precipitation, with some models suggesting measurable rainfall across the region. It’s still too early to pin down exact totals, but the pattern signals a noticeable cooldown and a return to more unsettled weather.

For now, San Diego is enjoying a warm, sunny start to April—but changes are on the horizon.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 73-83°

Inland: 80-88°

Mountains: 65-80°

Deserts: 86-89°