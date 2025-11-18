Tuesday, November 18th Forecast: Light rain today and a break coming Wednesday

Happy Tuesday! We've seen a lot of rain in San Diego over the last few days, and we're expecting more today. On Tuesday, it's mainly going to impact the morning commute. Throughout the day, we're expecting scattered showers. High winds are coming through the mountain areas as high as 20-35 mph. On Wednesday, we'll get a break from the rain.

However, the break from the rain won't last long. We're tracking another storm system moving in from Thursday to Saturday. The highest chances to see this rain are Thursday night into Friday. The showers could linger into Saturday.

The cool weather sticks around all week, with temperatures 5 to 15 degrees below average, with Tuesday the coolest day of the week.

Sunshine returns on Sunday with warming temperatures into early next week, and we should get a break in the rain for a bit.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 59-63°

Inland: 58-63°

Mountains: 41-55°

Deserts: 66-69°

