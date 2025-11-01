Tali's Forecast: Friday cooldown to start beautiful, sunny weekend

Happy Halloween - Friday was the coolest day of the week! We saw the temperature drop at least 10 degrees in a 24-hour span for a number of inland communities. Some mild conditions out there for trick-or-treaters — with temperatures in the 60s for the coast, inland and mountains and mostly low-80s in the deserts by 7pm. The county is gearing up for some sunny conditions plus a nice cooldown next week.

It’s looking like it will be a sunny and beautiful weekend for activities to start the month of November. Low clouds and fog overnight into the morning are expected but it should clear out by the early afternoon which will make for sunny skies. Still expect little change in daytime temperatures across the county.

Fair weather sticks around into early next week with mostly 70s for the coast and mountains, 80s inland and low-90s in the deserts. Cooler for the second half of the week with temperatures trending near average across the county by Thursday. Expect 70s for the coast and valleys, 60s in the mountains and 80s in deserts.

We also fall back this Sunday for Daylight Saving Time, so be sure to move your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night.

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 69-73°

Inland: 78-85°

Mountains: 76-86°

Deserts: 86-91°

