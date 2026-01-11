Strong winds persist today before a warming trend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Windy and dry weather continues across San Diego. If you stepped outside today and felt that blustery air, you’re feeling a weather pattern that is expected to set the tone for the next few days across San Diego County.

Strong, dry winds are continuing across the region — even as some wind alerts are expected to expire later today. Meteorologists say the expiration of those alerts does not mean the wind is going away.

Strongest wind gusts surpass hurricane force

Updated wind reports show just how powerful this event has been. Hurricane-force winds begin at 74 miles per hour, and many locations across eastern San Diego County surpassed that threshold.

Sill Hill through Hauser Mountain recorded some of the strongest gusts yesterday, with wind speeds reaching well into the dangerous range. Forecasters say those same areas are still seeing strong to damaging gusts today.

As of this morning, winds continue to howl, especially in the mountains and foothills. Damaging gusts over 70 miles per hour are still possible today before conditions gradually ease.

Today’s forecast: Sunny, dry, and windy

Despite the strong winds, today’s forecast stays sunny and dry with cooler temperatures. Wind will remain the dominant weather story from the coast to the mountains.

Coastal communities can expect breezy conditions, while inland valleys and mountain areas will see the strongest and most damaging gusts.

Meteorologists also point to a very dry air mass over the region. Low humidity levels may lead to dry skin, dry eyes, and elevated fire weather concerns — even in the middle of January.

Events continue despite the wind

For those headed to Snapdragon Stadium for day two of Monster Jam, conditions are not expected to disrupt the event. Temperatures will be mild by the late afternoon, though attendees should be prepared for gusty winds outside the stadium.

What to expect next

Looking ahead to tomorrow, winds are expected to calm down somewhat, but they will not disappear completely. Gusts should be about half as strong as today, with breezier conditions most noticeable during the afternoon hours.

The wind advisory for inland areas and the high wind warning for the mountains are expected to expire later today. However, forecasters stress that residents should remain cautious.

Loose outdoor items should still be secured, and residents — especially those living near the mountains — are encouraged to tie down patio furniture and stay aware of changing conditions.

