Slight coastal cooling today with more widespread cooling Monday as fog returns

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Slight cooling today along the coast, with more widespread cooling Monday. Patchy dense fog is possible over the coastal waters and along the immediate coast Sunday night into Monday morning and again Monday night into Tuesday morning. Warmer Tuesday through Thursday with additional periods of Santa Ana winds, followed by cooling and a return of onshore flow Friday and Saturday.

Skies remain clear under weak offshore flow this morning. Water vapor imagery shows the upper ridge shifting eastward as a trough approaches the Pacific Northwest. Weak troughing is forecast to develop today into Monday across Southern California as the ridge breaks down, bringing minor cooling and a return of weak onshore flow.

Most of the cooling will occur along the coastal areas today, while inland areas remain anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees above normal. More widespread cooling takes place on Monday, with highs around 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 72-76°

Inland: 81-83°

Mountains: 67-76°

Deserts: 80-82°

