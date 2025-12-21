San Diego's Weather Forecast with Max Goldwasser: Santa's bringing some showers for Christmas

The holiday forecast is looking more naughty than nice, with Santa expecting to drop some showers across the region.

The rain won't fall until Tuesday at the earliest though.

In the meantime, the coast and some inland areas will continue to be hit with dense overnight and morning fog, impacting visibility and potentially flights at the airport. You can keep up with delays here.

Temperatures on Sunday will remain warm across the board. The coast hitting daytime highs up to 5 degrees above average in the mid-60s to low 70s and the inland valleys climbing close to ten degrees above normal in the low-to-upper 70s.

The mountains and deserts will see the furthest departure from normal at 10-15 degrees above seasonal expectations. Borrego could even tie a record at 81 degrees.

Temperatures will gradually decline this week, with rain chances picking back up Tuesday afternoon.

Rain is likely on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, which could hinder your travel plans even more. Those chances stick around into Friday and tapering off through Saturday.

The heaviest rain will fall in North County, with between 3-4 inches generously forecasted for Carlsbad, Oceanside, Vista, Fallbrook and Palomar Mountain.

The rest of the region will see about 1.5-2.5 inches between Tuesday through Saturday. The deserts will see the smallest totals, around 0.5-0.75 inches in that span.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 64-71°

Inland: 71-78°

Mountains: 65-77°

Deserts: 77-81°

