San Diego's Weather Forecast with Max Goldwasser: Flood Watch now in effect for Christmas Eve

We knew we were going to get rain on Christmas Eve, but now it looks like it could cause flooding across the county.

Before that happens, conditions looks fairly mild. The coast and even some inland neighborhoods should still see overnight and morning fog to start the week, which could continue to have an impact on flights at the San Diego International Airport as we've seen this weekend.

Monday will be partly cloudy with temperatures near average for the coast & valleys, and about 10-15 degrees above normal for the mountains and deserts

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a breeze picking up in the afternoon before the rain arrives late at night.

Essentially all of San Diego County is now under a Flood Watch on Christmas Eve, from 4 a.m. Wednesday through 1 a.m. Thursday. A sliver of North County has its Flood Watch kick in a bit earlier, around 4 p.m. Tuesday, in line with counties to our north.

That rain will remain heavy on Christmas Day, and could come with thurderstorms in the evening, although it's not likely.

Precipitation should stick around Friday, with chances lingering through next Sunday.

Because it's still so far out, true rainfall timing, totals and rates have some uncertainty, but confidence is increasing that it will be plentiful.

Through the end of Friday, most of the county should see at least 1.5 inches of rain, with some spots in the mountains and North County receiving 2-3 inches.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 63-69°

Inland: 67-73°

Mountains: 62-75°

Deserts: 75-79°

