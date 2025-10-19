San Diego's Weather Forecast: Sunny skies, above average temps

Temperatures will stay above average until Wednesday, when a brief but steep dropoff hits the county, to go along with the potential for morning drizzle on the coast and in the valleys.

We will once again welcome sunny skies across the county on Sunday, and for the most part, that doesn't change all week long.

The coast will top out in the low-to-upper 70s, with the valleys in the low-to-mid 80s.

Temperatures will stay largely unchanged until Wednesday, when daytime highs will drop off by about 5-15 degrees across the region.

The coast and valleys will both fall into the mid-60s to low 70s, with the mountains dipping into the 50s.

Wednesday also brings the chances for a morning drizzle along the coast and in the valleys.

Temperatures rebound fairly quickly, climbing back to average by Friday.

The marine layer will essentially be absent for the rest of the weekend, keeping low clouds and fog away from the coast and valleys, but that could return at the start of next week.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 71-79°

Inland: 80-84°

Mountains: 68-81°

Deserts: 84-90°

