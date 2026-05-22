San Diego's Weather Forecast: Friday kicks off a pleasant Memorial Day Weekend

We have almost made it to Friday everyone!

Friday morning, you could be waking up to some low clouds and patchy fog for our coast and inland valleys.

Don’t worry, the sun should break through by the afternoon for some mostly sunny skies.

We are tracking some gradual cooling as we head toward the holiday, with a deepening marine layer for Memorial Day Weekend.

Friday, expect highs along the coastline to be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Our inland spots will see temperatures reach the low 80s and upper 70s.

Mountain communities should expect highs in the mid 70s.

Our deserts will be just under the triple digit mark!

Temperatures will drop 5 to 10 degrees over the next 7 days.

We will be closer to average for the holiday weekend.

For those wanting to warm up the barbecues, you can expect mid 60s to low 70s along the coast, mid to upper 70s inland, low to mid 70s in the mountains, and nearing 100 in the deserts.

A low pressure system will be coming in from the north, bringing some breezy conditions in our mountains and deserts as well as the cooldown.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 78-83°

Mountains: 74-83°

Deserts: 96-101°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Ava Kershner on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

