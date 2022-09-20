San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, September 20, 2022: Cooling pattern towards the end of Summer

Marine layer clouds were shallow to start leading to a brisk morning in the 50s for much of our inland communities.

A pleasant week ahead with daytime highs trending near to nearly 10 degrees below average! The marine layer builds again this evening, mixing out to clear skies shortly after sunrise.

The center of a low pressure system sitting off the coast of Northern California will bring showers to the northern half of the state while cooler and drier air will blanket the southern half.

Gusty westerly winds pick up across the county each afternoon through Wednesday with gusts of 15 to 25mph for the coast and valleys while the mountains and deserts will see 25 to 40mph gusts.

This pattern of cool mornings and pleasant afternoons sticks around through Thursday before a slight warm-up Friday, continuing into early next week as a ridge of high pressure builds over the west. By this weekend temperatures will be closer to 80 at the coast with 90s inland.

Fall is just around the corner with the fall equinox happening Thursday at 6:04pm! Ironically temperatures will be warming up as the new season begins making it feel like summer isn't over.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 72-78°

Inland: 79-85°

Mountains: 70-83°

Desert: 95-99°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.