San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, Nov. 20: Storm #3 moves in this afternoon!

Some spots along our coastline woke up to light rain this morning, and we are expecting a lot more this afternoon.

Chances for widespread rain will pick up after 2 p.m., along with wind gusts and thunderstorm chances throughout tomorrow.

Despite not much rain this morning, we did see lots of accidents and hazards- so give yourself some extra time on the drive home from work since we are expecting the storm to move in by that time.

Chances linger throughout Friday, however totals depends on how close that system will remain to San Diego.

A chance of thunderstorms pick up Friday, with our mountains expected to get the most rainfall out of this system.

We will wake up to rain chances on Saturday before they taper off.

Rainfall totals will average between .75 to 1.50" for the coast and valleys, 1 to 2.50" in the mountains and .25 to 1" in the desert.

And of course, you can’t just have rain chances.

Gusty winds will pick up, with speeds 20 to 30 m.p.h. along our coast and inland valleys.

Our mountains and deserts could see up to 40 m.p.h.

Come Sunday, we will dry up and start to warm up!

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 61-64°

Inland: 61-64°

Mountains: 46-54°

Deserts: 67-72°

