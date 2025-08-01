San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 31, 2025: Warming up to begin August

Can you believe it? It’s already August! We begin the new month with slight warming for the weekend, then we really heat up for the middle of next week.

This morning though, we’re starting off cool. The marine layer is bringing plenty of cloud cover to the coast, and fog to some inland neighborhoods.

Expect those clouds to mix out by the later parts of the morning. By the afternoon we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on the coast, with lots of sunshine everywhere else.

San Diego and the rest of the coast will reach mid 70s, while inland highs will stick to the mid 80s.

The mountains will see upper 80s, while the deserts will climb as high as 110°.

An area of high pressure building to our east will open the door for temperatures to warm by a few degrees this weekend, before causing even more warming for the middle of next week.

This weekend will bring coastal highs into the upper 70s, while many inland communities will see 90s by Sunday.

By the middle of next week, San Diego could get as hot as 80°! For inland communities, you can expect low to mid 90s by Thursday.

Friday’s Highs:

Coast: 70-78°

Inland: 84-91°

Mountains: 85-93°

Deserts: 105-110°

