San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 31, 2025: Back to beach weather!

We’re back to beach weather! Our tsunami risk is over, and we’ll see picture-perfect conditions through the weekend.

We may notice some fluctuations in sea level after this week’s earthquake, but the impacts should be limited. Risk of rip currents will be low today for San Diego’s beaches.

This morning the marine layer is bringing clouds along the coast and some fog inland. Expect those clouds to mix out by noon at the latest.

Today we’ll be mostly sunny across the county. Our highs will be near seasonal averages.

The coast will hit low to mid 70s, making for a beautiful day at the beach. Inland highs will jump into the mid 80s.

The mountains will see mid 80s today, while the deserts will reach near 110°.

High pressure building to the east will allow us to warm slightly into the weekend. By Saturday, coastal highs will hit upper 70s and inland highs will reach almost 90°!

Thursday’s Highs:

Coast: 71-77°

Inland: 82-91°

Mountains: 85-93°

Deserts: 104-109°

