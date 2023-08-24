San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, August 24, 2023: Calm conditions before a weekend warming pattern

As the country's eastern half bakes under a relentless heat dome, the western half remains under bearable conditions as we inch toward the weekend. Over a dozen states to our east are under a warning or watch because of the lethal heat, with temperatures tracking over 100.

Patchy fog is lowering visibility along some of our major freeways this morning, but most low clouds should clear by mid-morning, leading to another sunny day.

This afternoon will be slightly cooler as the southwest flow continues. This weekend, high pressure to our east shifts west, ushering in hot conditions, especially for the mountains and deserts. By Sunday, temperatures will be closer to seasonal, and early next week, they'll be well above our 30-year normal, with more inland valleys closer to 100 degrees.

A heating pattern continues early next week, with the heat peaking Tuesday. The deserts will have excessive heat nearing 115, likely triggering an Excessive Heat Warning.

The door for monsoonal moisture opens Wednesday, temperatures will cool down, and the chance for mountain thunderstorms increases.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 71-82

Inland: 78-90

Mountains: 82-94

Deserts: 101-107

