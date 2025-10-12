San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sunday, October 12: Nice Sunday before cold storm moves in

A mostly-sunny Sunday continues the nice weather we’ve been having this weekend.

Temperatures continue to be near average, and while we may be waking up to a deeper marine layer- clouds should clear soon.

Enjoy the pleasant conditions before our next storm system movies in! It’ll bring rain chances, cold air, and strong westerly winds, bringing our temps 5-15 degrees below where we should be this time of year.

This will be different than the storms we’ve seen over the past few months- instead of tropical moisture, this is a typical fall storm without the muggy, warm conditions attached.

We expect to see light to moderate widespread rain stretching from our mountains to our coastline.

We could see some light drizzle Monday morning and overnight into Tuesday morning.

We’ll see a band of rain moving through Tuesday, with showers building throughout the afternoon.

We could see some gusty winds Monday and Tuesday in our mountains and deserts.

Some gusts could be 25 to 45mph and isolated gusts up to 55mph.

The coast and the valleys will be breezy with gusts of 15 to 25mph.

We’ll be getting warmer by Thursday, so enjoy the cold weather while it lasts!

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 69-74°

Inland: 76-81°

Mountains: 70-78°

Deserts: 86-90°

