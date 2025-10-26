San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sunday, Oct 26: Fall-like Sunday before a taste of summer this week!

Enjoy the coolest day of the week while you can, fall-lovers, because we are warming up after Sunday!

We are below average for our coastal and valley temperatures today.

Our beaches will top out in the low 70s, with most spots reaching into the upper 60s.

Inland neighborhoods will see highs reaching into the mid to upper 70s.

We are tracking another round of westerly winds in our mountains and deserts- gusts could be reaching speeds of about 35 m.p.h.

Mountains temperatures will be in the upper 60s, while our deserts hover in the low 90s.

High pressure begins to cover southern California, drying us up and bringing a shallower marine layer than we saw this weekend.

The warming trend will bump our temperatures above normal for this time of year, with some spots 10° or more over average!

We could see 80s along our coastline, and even some 90s inland.

Temps will peak Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs getting closer to normal next weekend.

Halloweekend should see some nice temperatures for trick-or-treating and spooky fun!

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 66-73°

Inland: 73-78°

Mountains: 69-77°

Deserts: 89-92°

