San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sunday, Oct 26: About to heat up again

The perfectly sunny conditions expected all week long will be joined by a jump in temperatures and the return of Santa Ana winds.

The week will start on a mildly foggy note for some coastal communities which could impact visibility for the morning commute. However, that'll clear out after 8:30 a.m. making way for mostly sunny to clear conditions, joining the rest of the region.

Temperatures on the coast and in the valleys will top out right around average. That puts the coast in the upper 60s to mid-70s, and the valleys in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Meantime, the mountains and deserts will be above average by 5-10 degrees.

Then, we get some changes.

Santa Ana winds are back late Monday through Wednesday in the mountains, peaking on Tuesday with gusts topping out around 40+ mph.

Those winds will aid the warming trend on the way for areas west of the mountains, where temperatures will increase by 10-15 degrees by Tuesday, and climb even warmer on Wednesday.

The valleys will go under a Heat Advisory on Tuesday between 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Daytime highs will hit the low 90s for most areas in the region. Ramona could even tie a record with a forecast of 93 degrees on Wednesday.

Meantime the coast will reach the low 80s Tuesday, and in some spots like Vista and Mira Mesa, could hit the upper 80s on Wednesday.

Winds will die down by Thursday, and so will those temperatures, although the entire region stays above average the rest of the week.

Friday's Halloween forecast will see morning fog on the coast and in the valleys, with mostly sunny skies in the day and mild conditions at night.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 69-76°

Inland: 76-83°

Mountains: 69-80°

Deserts: 84-90°

