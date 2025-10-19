San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sunday, Oct. 19: Warm end to the week before a major cooldown

Happy Sunday!

We will continue to see mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures today across the county.

We are still above average for this time of year, and will still be hotter than normal beginning the work week.

Coastal spots will reach highs in the mid to upper 70s, with potential for some dense patchy fog to move in this afternoon.

Our inland communities will be seeing temperatures climb to the mid to upper 80s.

Mountains are still pleasant, seeing highs mostly in the low 70s.

And our deserts finally reached where they should be for this time of year, hovering around that 90° mark.

We will feel these warm conditions until we hit Wednesday.

That’s when that closed low that was stalled off the coast of California moves in quickly, potentially bringing us some drizzle Wednesday morning.

The biggest difference? Our temperatures. They’ll drop 5 to 15 degrees, about 7 to 12 degrees below average.

Temperatures rebound fairly quickly, climbing back to normal for October by Friday.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 74-79°

Inland: 82-87°

Mountains: 72-79°

Deserts: 87-91°

