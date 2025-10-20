San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sunday, Oct. 19: Staying warm before mid-week dip

Temperatures stay slightly above average across the county before a brief but significant drop in daytime highs coming Wednesday.

Monday will remain sunny, with a chance for patchy morning fog on the coast.

The coast will top out in the low-70s to low-80s, with the valleys reaching the low-to-upper 80s.

Temps will take a slight dip on Tuesday by one to three degrees, but the big drop comes one day later.

The 24-hour temperature dip between Tuesday and Wednesday could be anywhere from 3-17 degrees across the board, with the most extreme change coming in the mountains.

Wednesday could also come with morning drizzle for the coast and valleys, and breezy conditions in the mountains and deserts.

Temperatures will quickly rebound just one day later, climbing back to at-or-above average by Friday, before another more gradual cool down will follow through next weekend.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 70-80°

Inland: 80-87°

Mountains: 69-83°

Deserts: 85-90°

