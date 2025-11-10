San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sunday, Nov. 9: Heat records coming Monday before cooler, wetter pattern

After a sunny finish to the weekend, our temperatures stay well above average Monday, even setting records in some areas, before a cold storm moves in to wrap up the week.

Speaking of those temperatures, everyone will be about 10-20 degrees warmer than normal to start the week. The coast will top out in the mid 70s to upper 80s, with the inland valleys hitting the upper 80s and low 90s.

Ramona (92) and Palomar Mountain (77) are expected to set new records for daytime highs on Monday, while Borrego (90) could tie one.

Temperatures will begin their steep plummet on Veteran's Day for areas west of the mountains, dropping by about 5-10 degrees as partly cloudy skies work their way back into the forecast. The mountains and deserts follow suit just one day later.

By Thursday, mostly cloudy skies will bring with them a chance for showers that stick around through Saturday.

The storm is going to be a cool one, with everyone seeing temperatures hit their lowest point of the week on Friday.

The coast will hit the upper 50s to mid-60s, and the inland valleys in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Meantime, some mountain communities will cool off into the 40s, with overnight lows expected in the 30s next weekend.

That's a 15-25 degree cool down from the start to the end of the week.

While we dry up by Sunday, we stay on the colder side of average by about 5-10 degrees.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 76-88°

Inland: 88-92°

Mountains: 68-84°

Deserts: 85-90°

