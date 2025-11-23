San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sunday, Nov. 23: Warming up just in time for Turkey Day!

It’s time to give that umbrella a break!

We finally are tracking a decent stretch of dry weather going into this holiday week.

The third storm of this past week has pushed east of us, after giving us up to an inch of rain for some spots across the county!

Looking back at the entire last week, most areas picked up 2 to 3+ inches of rain, while peak totals topped out over 4 inches.

Click here to see rainfall totals from the last week.

We saw some weak Santa Ana winds with this most recent storm, but those should be leaving us for Sunday.

Beaches and inland valleys with be mostly sunny today; Our coastline will be reaching highs in the mid to upper 60s, and inland areas reaching upper 60s and low 70s.

Mountains and deserts will see sunny skies prevail, as our mountains finally break out of the 40s and reach the 50s, while our deserts top out in the low 70s.

Sunshine returns in full force this week, with warmer weather bumping up our temperatures 5° to 10° hotter than normal by Thanksgiving.

We could be seeing mid 70s along our coast, a few lower 80s inland and in our deserts, and 60s in the mountains.

While we get a break in the rain through the holiday, we're tracking another storm possibly heading our way as early as next weekend.

Keep this in mind if you are traveling in Southern California the weekend after Thanksgiving!

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 66-69°

Inland: 68-73°

Mountains: 56-64°

Deserts: 70-74°

