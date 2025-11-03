San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sunday, Nov. 2: More foggy mornings for coast, valleys

Dense fog continues to stick around for the coast and valleys, impacting visibility overnight and into Monday morning.

Areas like Oceanside, Vista, Imperial Beach, Chula Vista and El Cajon could all see visibility reduced to less than a mile even through 8:30 a.m. The fog triggered a Dense Fog Advisory overnight into Sunday, and it wouldn't be shocking if another one gets activated again before Monday.

The fog should clear out by 10 a.m., but the sky conditions don't necessarily follow suit. We are expecting a partly cloudy Monday across the region.

Temperatures on Monday will be right around average along the coast and in the valleys, and close to 10 degrees above normal in the mountains and deserts.

Everyone will gradually cool down back to or even below seasonal averages by the middle of the week, with Thursday expected to be the coolest.

The cool down is short lived, however, with temperatures rebounding back to slightly above average just one day later on Friday and staying warm into the weekend.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 69-76°

Inland: 77-83°

Mountains: 69-81°

Deserts: 85-91°

