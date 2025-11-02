San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sunday, Nov. 2: Foggy start to your Sunday

We are waking up to the sun peeking out a little bit earlier this morning thanks to Daylight Saving Time- but a lot of San Diegans aren’t seeing it.

A Dense Fog Advisory covered pretty much everywhere west of the mountains this morning, bringing visibility down for lots of the inland valleys and coast.

We should see partly cloudy skies today, with some more sunshine coming out in the afternoon.

Along our coastline, temperatures will reach the low 70s and upper 60s.

Our inland spots will be in the low to mid 80s.

Like the rest of the county, our mountains are above average for this time of year; Expecting highs in the mid to upper 70s and could even see some 80s.

Our deserts will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

We are tracking low pressure developing over the Pacific Northwest that will cool us down mid-week.

This system will also deepen our marine layer and bring some breezy conditions to our mountains and deserts on Tuesday.

The cooldown won’t last too long! Our temperatures rebound by Friday to above-normal highs.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 69-73°

Inland: 77-82°

Mountains: 75-83°

Deserts: 86-92°

