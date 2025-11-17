San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sunday, Nov. 16: More rain (and potentially snow) ahead this week

After a remarkably wet weekend in San Diego County, we are expecting more rain -- and potentially some snow flurries -- this week.

Because of Saturday's downpour, the San Diego International Airport is reporting numbers that put us back above normal precipitation for the water year so far (since October 1).

On Friday, it was running 0.31" below normal, but by 12 a.m. Sunday, it was instead 1.02" above normal. Normal at this point of the year would be 0.81".

Most areas received between 1-3" of rain from Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday. Some notable numbers are below:

ABC 10News

More rain is on the way to start the work week, with slight chances throughout Monday before they really pick up in the evening.

Overnight lows will be cool enough in the higher elevations for the snow level to drop to 5,000 ft. overnight into Tuesday, meaning Palomar Mountain and Mt. Laguna could see some flurries, although there will be little to no snow accumulation.

Rain is likely on Tuesday as well, but we are not expecting to receive the same amount we saw over the weekend.

The 48-hour total for Monday and Tuesday should stay below an inch.

Showers could stick around into Wednesday morning, but after that we get about a 24-hour break before more showers could be back Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will start the week about 5-10 degrees below normal, and will cool down even more by about 5-10 degrees by Tuesday.

They will slowly increase thereafter, warming up by 10-20 degrees across the board by Sunday. Still, at their warmest, temperatures will be right at or slightly below average.

Next weekend should be a nice one, with no more rain in the forecast and beautiful sunny skies.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 63-66°

Inland: 61-70°

Mountains: 49-60°

Deserts: 66-72°

